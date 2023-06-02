New Suit - Liquidation Proceeds

Foulston Siefkin filed a lawsuit Friday in Kansas District Court on behalf of 1st Gateway Credit Union and a slew of other credit unions. According to the suit, which targets the National Credit Union Administration Board, the defendants were account holders in the now-defunct U.S. Central Federal Credit Union, which was dissolved by the plaintiff in 2013. The case seeks to recover proceeds from the defendants’ liquidation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02255, Iowa Credit Union League et al v. National Credit Union Administration Board.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

1st Gateway Credit Union

Ace Credit Union

Advantage Credit Union

Aegis Credit Union

Affinity Credit Union

Aim Credit Union

Allen Hospital Personnel Credit Union

AMC Employee Benefits Company, LLC

Ascentra Credit Union

Capitol View Credit Union

Casebine Community Credit Union

Cedar Falls Community Credit Union

Cent Credit Union

Citizens Community Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union

Collins Community Credit Union

Community 1st Credit Union

Community Choice Credit Union

Credit Union Pac

Des Moines Fire Department Credit Union

Des Moines Metro Credit Union

Du Pont Employees Credit Union

Du Trac Community Credit Union

Dubuque Postal Employees Credit Union

Dupaco Community Credit Union

Family Community Credit Union

Financial Plus Credit Union

First Class Community Credit Union

First Federal Credit Union

Fort Dodge Family Credit Union

Gas and Electric Employees Credit Union

Greater Iowa Credit Union

GreenState Credit Union

Industrial Employees Credit Union

Iowa Credit Union Foundation, Inc.

Iowa Credit Union League

Iowa Heartland Credit Union

Journey Credit Union

Lennox Employees Credit Union

Linn Area Credit Union

Marine Credit Union

Members Community Credit Union

Members1st Community Credit Union

Meridian Credit Union

Metco Credit Union

Midland Credit Union

Midwest Community Credit Union

N.G.P.L. Employees Credit Union

North Iowa Community Credit Union

North Star Community Credit Union

North Western Employees Credit Union

Peoples Credit Union

Polk County Credit Union

Premier Credit Union

Public Employees Credit Union

Quaker Oats Credit Union

River Community Credit Union

River Valley Credit Union

Serve Credit Union

Sioux Valley Community Credit Union

St. Athanasius Credit Union

Teamsters Local #238 Credit Union

Telco Triad Community Credit Union

The Family Credit Union

Town and Country Credit Union

Unite Credit Union

United Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union

Waterloo Firemen's Credit Union

Plaintiffs

Foulston Siefkin

defendants

National Credit Union Administration Board

nature of claim: 890/