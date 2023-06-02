New Suit - Liquidation Proceeds
Foulston Siefkin filed a lawsuit Friday in Kansas District Court on behalf of 1st Gateway Credit Union and a slew of other credit unions. According to the suit, which targets the National Credit Union Administration Board, the defendants were account holders in the now-defunct U.S. Central Federal Credit Union, which was dissolved by the plaintiff in 2013. The case seeks to recover proceeds from the defendants’ liquidation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02255, Iowa Credit Union League et al v. National Credit Union Administration Board.
Banking & Financial Services
June 02, 2023, 4:08 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- National Credit Union Administration Board
