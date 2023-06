News From Law.com

The Iowa Court of Appeals reversed a jury's verdict granting the estate of a woman who died in a nursing home $6 million, concluding the lower court had allowed hearsay regarding alleged abuse at the facility into evidence at trial. In the June 21 opinion, authored by Judge Sharon Soorholtz Greer, the court reversed and remanded the district court's ruling that statements made regarding a nurse and other residents weren't hearsay.

