Who Got The Work

Matthew E. Price of Jenner & Block has entered an appearance for energy management and automation provider Schneider Electric SE in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 24 in Massachusetts District Court by The Harbor Law Group; and Lockridge Grindal Nauen on behalf of IOT Licensing, asserts two patents related to 'Z-Wave' enabled technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:22-cv-11358, Iot Licensing, LLC v. Schneider Electric USA, Inc. et al.

Energy

September 01, 2022, 9:09 AM