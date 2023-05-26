New Suit - Environmental

Domtar Corporation, a paper and personal care products company, and Domtar Industries Inc. were hit with an environmental lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Wolford Law on behalf of Stephen S. Iorfido, seeks to declare that Domtar repeatedly violated and continues to violate the Clean Air Act by emitting unauthorized amounts of lime particulate matter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00156, Iorfido v. Domtar Paper Company, LLC.

Wholesalers

May 26, 2023, 4:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephen S. Iorfido

Plaintiffs

Matthew L. Wolford

defendants

Domtar Industries, LLC

Domtar Paper Company, LLC

Domtar Industries, Inc.

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws