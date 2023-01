New Suit - Employment

Polsinelli filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court on behalf of ION Solar, a residential solar panel installation company. The complaint accuses independent contractor Andy Marlowe of failing to repay ION $1 million that he wrongfully received under a loyalty unit cancellation agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00079, Ion Solar, LLC v. Marlowe.

Renewable Energy

January 31, 2023, 4:56 PM