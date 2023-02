Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dickinson Wright on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against a technology consultant contracted by Invonto LLC to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by the Weir Law Firm on behalf of Invonto, which seeks over $296,000 which the defendant has allegedly failed to pay. The case is 3:23-cv-00953, Invonto, LLC v. Jarbou.

Technology

February 17, 2023, 3:50 PM