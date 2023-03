New Suit - Contract

Latham & Watkins filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Invoice Cloud Inc. The complaint pursues claims under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act against BillGo Inc. for allegedly running a scheme to harvest virtual credit card transaction fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10704, Invoice Cloud, Inc. v. BillGo, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 4:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Invoice Cloud, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

BillGo, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract