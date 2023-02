New Suit - Patent

Apollo Global Management was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Napoli Shkolnik and Rabicoff Law on behalf of InvesTrex, alleges that the website 'Yahoo! Finance' infringes a patent owned by the plaintiff for 'investor social networking websites.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00204, InvesTrex LLC v. Apollo Global Management Inc.