Breaking News From Law.com

Investors in a Binance class action are demanding to depose founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao, or 'CZ,' before he is sentenced on Feb. 23 to federal prison. Friday's deposition request comes one day after a federal judge ordered Zhao, who lives in United Arab Emirates, to remain in the United States until his sentencing. Binance and Zhao agreed to pay $4.3 billion last month, pleading guilty to criminal charges including money laundering.

Cryptocurrency

December 08, 2023, 2:24 PM

nature of claim: /