Demand for industrial space in Miami-Dade continues to outpace supply as landlords and investors still have their eye on the market. That's according to JLL's Q4 Industrial Insight Report for South Florida which says rental rates in Miami-Dade continue to go up due to record-low vacancies, limited supply, and continued demand.

March 07, 2023, 1:29 PM