Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Fairchild Law on behalf of Investment Science and Michael Kelly, who accuses Bank of America of breaching its duty of care by failing to ‘claw back’ funds wired to bad actors. The case is 1:23-cv-04141, Investment Science, LLC et al v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 05, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Investment Science, LLC

Michael Kelly

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract