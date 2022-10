New Suit - Trade Secrets

Blank Rome filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Investment Property Realty Group. The suit accuses four former Investment Property employees of conspiring to misappropriate confidential information in order to form a competing business, defendant Block Real Estate Group. The case is 1:22-cv-08943, Investment Property Realty Group, LLC v. Block Real Estate Group LLC et al.

Real Estate

October 20, 2022, 6:10 PM