Investigative Report Sparks Lawsuits Over Colorado Wildfire:...

News From Law.com

Lawyers are predicting an explosion of lawsuits after a Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigative report found on June 8 that Colorado's most devastating wildfire was partially caused by power lines owned by electric utility Xcel Energy. The 2021 wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 properties and killed two people. Among the firms that has sued is Edelson, which won a $72 million verdict last month on behalf of survivors of Oregon wildfires. Xcel Energy has denied liability.

Energy

July 11, 2023, 4:20 PM

nature of claim: /