Investigated Judge Files Six Motions In Limine Ahead of Ethi...

Weeks before he's set to appear for an ethics hearing, a suspended appellate judge has filed several motions in limine.From evidence to testimony, the motions seek to exclude a variety of factors ranging from conduct that occurred before sidelined Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer became a judicial candidate and judge to expert witnesses' beliefs about whether he's "deceitful and committed fraud."Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia Director Chuck Boring has also filed a motion limine, but focused instead on the exclusion of "improper character evidence" related to a key witness and former client at the center of Coomer's ethics case.

Georgia

October 04, 2022, 1:58 PM