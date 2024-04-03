Who Got The Work

Joseph A. Farco, Jeanne Hamburg and Rebecca J. Price of Norris McLaughlin PA have entered appearances for Hidden Lift & Tow in a pending patent and trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts a single patent related to vehicle recovery dollies, was filed Feb. 16 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Michael P. Mazza LLC and Ference & Associates on behalf of Inventive LLC. The suit accuses the defendant of using a mark confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Speed' mark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, is 1:24-cv-00284, Inventive, LLC v. Lift and Tow, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 03, 2024, 9:09 AM

Inventive, LLC

Michael P. Mazza, LLC

Ference & Associates LLC

Ference & Associates

Hidden Lift & Tow LLC

Lift & Tow Industries, LLC

Lift and Tow, LLC

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims