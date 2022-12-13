New Suit - Environmental

Stoel Rives and Williams & Connolly filed a lawsuit targeting the Washington State Department of Ecology Tuesday in Washington Western District Court in connection with the state's Climate Commitment Act, intended to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The suit, brought on behalf of renewable energy company Invenergy Thermal and Grays Harbor Energy, argues that electric utilities providers headquartered in Washington are the only companies that receive no-cost 'allowances' to cover the emissions they produce, rather than having to purchase allowances at auction prices based on market demand. The case is 3:22-cv-05967, Invenergy Thermal LLC et al v. Watson.

Renewable Energy

December 13, 2022, 8:11 PM