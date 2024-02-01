Who Got The Work

Jennifer Lantz and Meghan C. Killian of Duane Morris and Marc E. Mayer and Eleanor M. Lackman of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp have entered appearances for Intuitive Surgical, a developer of robotic-assisted surgery devices, and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 18 in California Central District Court by attorney Edward T. Saadi on behalf of Intuitive Imaging Informatics, contends that the defendants' names and marks are confusingly similar to the plaintiff's marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, is 2:23-cv-10593, Intuitive Imaging Informatics, LLC v. Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 01, 2024, 7:17 AM

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims