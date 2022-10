Removed To Federal Court

Simmons Jannace DeLuca removed a personal injury lawsuit against TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to New York Eastern District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by Tinari, O'Connell & Osborn on behalf of Angel Covarrubias and Michele Intreglia. The case is 2:22-cv-06431, Intreglia et al v. The TJX Companies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 24, 2022, 2:01 PM