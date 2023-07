New Suit - Contract

Beyond Air f/k/a AIT Therapeutics was sued for breach of contract on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Olshan Frome Wolosky on behalf of Intracoastal Capital, accuses the defendant of refusing to make anti-dilution adjustments required under a stock warrant agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06390, Intracoastal Capital LLC v. Beyond Air Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 24, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Intracoastal Capital LLC

Plaintiffs

Olshan Frome Wolosky

defendants

Beyond Air Inc. f/k/a Ait Therapeutics Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract