New Suit - Trade Secrets

Intra-National Home Care filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Keffor Timsina, Tek Shibakoti and Bishnu Siwakoti on Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought by Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles with competitor Star Plus Home Health Care. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00150, Intra-National Home Care LLC v. Star Plus Home Health Care LLC et al.

Pennsylvania

May 18, 2023, 2:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Intra-National Home Care, LLC

Plaintiffs

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

defendants

Star Plus Home Health Care LLC

nature of claim: 880/