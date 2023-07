Breaking News From Law.com International

According to Refinitiv's legal advisor league table, the top legal advisors in Asia, excluding Japan, by value of announced deals in H1 are Latham & Watkins, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Fangda Partners, Linklaters and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, respectively.

July 07, 2023, 5:08 AM

