New Suit - Contract

Bodman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Inteva Products, a supplier of engineered components and systems for the automotive industry. The suit accuses Xin Point China, Xin Point Mexico and Xin Point North America Inc. of failing to meet the production capacity requirements of purchase orders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10192, Inteva Products LLC v. Xin Point North America, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 24, 2023, 6:04 PM