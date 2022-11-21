New Suit - Trade Secrets

Property management staffing company InterSolutions LLC and Kares Management filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Monday in Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Littler Mendelson, accuses former employee Henry Walker of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company Apartment Consulting and Training Partners d/b/a ACT Partners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-03016, InterSolutions LLC et al. v. Walker et al.

Real Estate

November 21, 2022, 4:32 PM