Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Molod Spitz & DeSantis on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Swift Intermodal and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Zeiler Floyd Zadkovich on behalf of Interpool Inc. d/b/a TRAC Intermodal, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit arising from an alleged workplace injury. The case is 1:23-cv-04431, Interpool Inc. v. Swift Intermodal LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 9:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Interpool, Inc., d/b/a Trac Intermodal

defendants

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC

Red Rock Retention Group, Inc.

Swift Intermodal, LLC,

defendant counsels

Molod Spitz DeSantis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims