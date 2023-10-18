Interplay Between Common-Law Damages and Statutory Remedies ...

News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is positioned to finally address a long-open question about the interplay between common-law and statutory remedies, according to Kenneth Behrend of the Behrend Law Group. The appeal challenges a trial judge's ruling declining to triple damages against Ameriprise under the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law after plaintiffs Earl and Christine Dwyer had secured an award that included punitive damages and attorney fees.

Pennsylvania

October 18, 2023, 4:34 PM

nature of claim: /