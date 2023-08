New Suit - Contract

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Aug. 8 in U.S. Court of Federal Claims on behalf of Interop-Ishpi JV LLC. The complaint, which is sealed, pursues claims against the federal government. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01266, Interop-Ishpi JV, LLC v. USA.

August 09, 2023, 10:11 AM

