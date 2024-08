News From Law.com

The owner of a family-run Vermont travel agency claims global travel group Internova is attempting to steal his business through "extortionist demands," according to newly filed court papers. Plaintiffs Milne Travel Agency and Scott Milne accuse defendants of lying, stealing, and using "pressure tactics" as part of an attempt to get Milne to sell his shares in the company (MTA), which has been in his family since 1975.

New York

August 27, 2024, 5:44 PM