Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fennemore Craig on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Amelco UK and Amelco USA to Nevada District Court. The complaint, centered on a two-year kiosk development project, was filed by Hutchison & Steffen on behalf of sports betting platform Internet Sports International. The case is 2:23-cv-00893, Internet Sports International, Ltd. v. Amelco USA, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 06, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Internet Sports International, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Hutchison & Steffen, PLLC

Hutchison Steffen

defendants

Amelco UK Ltd.

Amelco USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Fennemore Craig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract