New Suit - Securities Class Action

Silvergate Capital, a bank whose customers included bankrupt crypto companies FTX and Alameda Research, was hit with a securities class action on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit alleges that Silvergate's misstatements and lack of oversight contributed to the collapse of FTX and Alameda and triggered a bank run. According to the complaint, Silvergate's shares have declined in value by about 75 percent since November. The suit, which also names various officers and underwriters, was filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00099, International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 793, Members Pension Benefit Trust of Ontario v. Silvergate Capital Corp. et al.