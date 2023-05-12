Who Got The Work

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel has stepped in to defend Daniel J. Beck, the former CFO of SVB Financial, in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 24 in California Northern District Court by Grant & Eisenhofer, alleges that the defendants provided inaccurate quarterly and annual financial statements for 2020 through March of 2023. The complaint further contends that the defendants falsely downplayed investment risks, including interest rate changes. SVB Financial, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, and former SVB CEO Greg Beck are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, respectively. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-01962, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 Pension Fund v. SVB Financial Group et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 8:13 AM

Plaintiffs

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Grant & Eisenhofer

defendants

SVB Financial Group

Daniel J. Beck

Gregory W. Becker

defendant counsels

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws