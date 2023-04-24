New Suit - Securities Class Action

Grant & Eisenhofer filed a securities class action on Monday against SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, and other defendants in California Northern District Court. The court case alleges that the defendants provided inaccurate quarterly and annual financial statements for 2020 through March of 2023. The complaint further contends that the defendants falsely downplayed investment risks, including interest rate changes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01962, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 Pension Fund v. SVB Financial Group.

Banking & Financial Services

April 24, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Grant & Eisenhofer

defendants

SVB Financial Group

Daniel J. Beck

Gregory W. Becker

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws