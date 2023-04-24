Grant & Eisenhofer filed a securities class action on Monday against SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, and other defendants in California Northern District Court. The court case alleges that the defendants provided inaccurate quarterly and annual financial statements for 2020 through March of 2023. The complaint further contends that the defendants falsely downplayed investment risks, including interest rate changes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01962, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 Pension Fund v. SVB Financial Group.
Banking & Financial Services
April 24, 2023, 3:15 PM