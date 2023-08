New Suit - Personal Injury

International Terminals Co. filed a negligence lawsuit against Stolt Tenacity BV, Stolt Tankers BV and the M/T Stolt Tenacity on Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Clark Hill, accuses the defendants of damaging the plaintiff's mooring dolphins at a dock in Deer Park. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00242, International Terminal Co. LLC v. M/T Stolt Tenacity et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

International Terminal Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Mt Stolt Tenacity, Her Engines, Machinery, Tackle, Appurtenances, Apparel, Etc , in rem

Stolt Tenacity B.V. and Stolt Tankers B.V. in personam

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct