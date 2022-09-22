Who Got The Work

Edward Cramp of Duane Morris and Ian S. Shelton of Eversheds Sutherland have entered appearances for WASC Senior College and University Commission and Sofia University SPC in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit, which accuses the defendants of orchestrating a takeover of International Technological University and its finances, was filed Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court by Strong & Hanni on behalf of International Technological University Foundation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:22-cv-04576, International Technological University Foundation v. WASC Senior College and University Commission et al.

Education

September 22, 2022, 10:48 AM