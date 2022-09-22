Edward Cramp of Duane Morris and Ian S. Shelton of Eversheds Sutherland have entered appearances for WASC Senior College and University Commission and Sofia University SPC in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit, which accuses the defendants of orchestrating a takeover of International Technological University and its finances, was filed Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court by Strong & Hanni on behalf of International Technological University Foundation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:22-cv-04576, International Technological University Foundation v. WASC Senior College and University Commission et al.
Education
September 22, 2022, 10:48 AM