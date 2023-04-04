Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Latham & Watkins on Monday removed a false advertising lawsuit against Stericycle Inc., a provider of medical waste management, to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Kohrs & Fiske and the Matern Law Group on behalf of medical waste disposal customers, accuses Stericycle of automatically increasing service rates despite purporting to charge 'flat rates' to its customers. The case is 2:23-cv-02497, International Stem Cell Corporation v. Stericycle, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 04, 2023, 5:56 AM

Plaintiffs

International Stem Cell Corporation

defendants

Stericycle, Inc.

Does 1 through 50, inclusive.

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract