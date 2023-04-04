Attorneys at Latham & Watkins on Monday removed a false advertising lawsuit against Stericycle Inc., a provider of medical waste management, to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Kohrs & Fiske and the Matern Law Group on behalf of medical waste disposal customers, accuses Stericycle of automatically increasing service rates despite purporting to charge 'flat rates' to its customers. The case is 2:23-cv-02497, International Stem Cell Corporation v. Stericycle, Inc. et al.
Health Care
April 04, 2023, 5:56 AM