New Suit - FOIA

The U.S. Customs & Border Protection was slapped with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Thursday in the District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, brought by Covington & Burling on behalf of the International Refugee Assistance Project, seeks information related to the Dec. 2021 reimplementation of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico (RMX) policy. The case is 1:23-cv-00304, International Refugee Assistance Project v. U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 03, 2023, 5:38 AM