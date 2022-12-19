New Suit - Contract

International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Twin Rivers Land & Timber and Twin Rivers Co. on Monday in Georgia Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Bouhan Falligant, accuses the defendants of refusing to deliver nearly $700,000 worth of wood chips unless the plaintiff agreed to pay an additional $35,000-per-week 'storage fee.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00213, International Paper Co. v. Twin Rivers Land & Timber Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 19, 2022, 2:58 PM