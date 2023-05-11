International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, names MedMarc Casualty Insurance in connection with a dispute over umbrella policy claims arising from underlying asbestos litigation. The case is 2:23-cv-02299, International Paper Company v. MedMarc Casualty Insurance Company.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
