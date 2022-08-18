New Suit

International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against wood supplier Forestree Inc. and Atlantic Casualty Insurance on Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Goldberg Segalla, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit for personal injuries which occurred during the delivery of Forestree wood to a paper mill. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00100, International Paper Co. v. Forestree Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 18, 2022, 2:35 PM