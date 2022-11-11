New Suit

Paper and packaging manufacturer International Paper filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Tennessee Western District Court in connection with an alleged employment fraud scheme. According to the complaint, the plaintiff's former sourcing manager secured a contract with his half-brother's supplier company without disclosing the familial relationship. The plaintiff accuses the brothers of marking up prices from 2013 to 2020 for a total of $34 million in excess payments, which the plaintiff seeks to recover from defendants Beazley Insurance and Zurich Insurance under commercial crime policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02789, International Paper Co. v. Beazley Insurance Co. et al.

