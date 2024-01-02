Theresa M. Connolly of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Freeman Decorating Company and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 17 in Maryland District Court by Tucker Arensberg LLP on behalf of Finishing Trades Institute, International Painters and Allied Trades Annuity Plan and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of failing to report and pay contributions for hours worked by its employees during the period from July 2020 through Aug. 2022. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brendan Abell Hurson, is 1:23-cv-03139, International Painters and Allied Trades Industry Pension Fund et al v. Freeman Decorating Company et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
January 02, 2024, 8:11 AM