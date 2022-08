Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Mental Health Risk Retention Group and Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Fields Howell on behalf of International Insurance Co. of Hanover SE in 3:22-cv-05218, International Insurance Co. of Hanover SE v. Mental Health Risk Retention Group et al.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 10:20 AM