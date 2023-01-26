New Suit - Copyright

Pryor Cashman filed a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of International Institute for the Brain Ltd. (iBrain), a non-profit educational organization focused on helping students with brain injuries. The suit accuses Katelyn Newman, a former iBrain marketing employee, of disseminating false accusations on Instagram with attached iBrain copyrighted photographs accusing iBrain and its personnel of serious crimes and of jeopardizing the well-being and physical safety of its students. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00638, International Institute for the Brain, Ltd. v. Newman.

Education

January 26, 2023, 6:29 AM