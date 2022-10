New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Consolidated Edison was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Weitz & Luxenberg and Steifman LLP, accuses the defendant of failing to pay interest on refunds for customer overpayments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08705, International House v. Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc.

Energy

October 13, 2022, 6:03 PM