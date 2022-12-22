New Suit - Copyright

International Code Council, a nonprofit organization which offers model building codes and safety standards, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against UpCodes Inc. and its top officers on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by DLA Piper, alleges that the defendants offer free and unlicensed copies of the plaintiff's materials, then upsell customers with 'premium' services like notation and multi-user collaboration tools. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10815, International Code Council Inc. v. UpCodes Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 22, 2022, 5:00 PM