New Suit - Employment

IBM filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against former employee Patama Chantaruck on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Davis & Gilbert, seeks to recoup equity awards from the plaintiff based on her alleged resignation from IBM and subsequent employment with competitor Accenture. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-01191, International Business Machines Corp. v. Chantaruck.