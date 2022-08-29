Who Got The Work

Derek T. Rollins of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Sysco New Mexico in a labor grievance pertaining to COVID-19 work reductions. The case, filed July 14 by Youtz & Valdez on behalf of International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local Union 492, seeks to enforce an arbitration award requiring the defendant to pay all employees for a minimum 40-hour work week for the period from March 2020 to Dec. 2020. The suit, filed in New Mexico District Court, claims that Sysco New Mexico has refused to comply with the Aug. 2021 award. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry H Ritter, is 1:22-cv-00520, International Brotherhood of Teamsters v. Sysco New Mexico, LLC.

New Mexico

August 29, 2022, 10:26 AM