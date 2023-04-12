Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Jason C. Hegt has entered an appearance for Apple, its CEO Tim Cook and other defendants in a pending lawsuit that challenges Apple's equity awards to its senior executives. The case, filed March 3 in New York Southern District Court by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine on behalf of a pension fund affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, claims that Apple misled investors and over-compensated executives based on a flawed calculation of the grant date fair value of restricted stock units. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-01867, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Garage Employees Local 272 Labor Management Pension Fund v. Apple Inc. et al.

Technology

April 12, 2023, 7:47 AM

Plaintiffs

International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Garage Employees Local 272 Labor Management Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine

defendants

Apple Inc.

Al Gore

Alex Gorsky

Andrea Jung

Art Levinson

Deirdre O'Brien

James Bell

Jeff Williams

Kate Adams

Luca Maestri

Monica Lozano

Ron Sugar

Sue Wagner

Tim Cook

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws