Latham & Watkins partner Jason C. Hegt has entered an appearance for Apple, its CEO Tim Cook and other defendants in a pending lawsuit that challenges Apple's equity awards to its senior executives. The case, filed March 3 in New York Southern District Court by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine on behalf of a pension fund affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, claims that Apple misled investors and over-compensated executives based on a flawed calculation of the grant date fair value of restricted stock units. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-01867, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Garage Employees Local 272 Labor Management Pension Fund v. Apple Inc. et al.
Technology
April 12, 2023, 7:47 AM