New Suit - Securities

A pension fund affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters filed a lawsuit against Apple, CEO Tim Cook, and other defendants on Friday that challenges Apple's equity awards to its senior executives. The lawsuit, brought in New York Southern District Court, claims that Apple misled investors and over-compensated executives based on a flawed calculation of the grant date fair value of restricted stock units. The suit is backed by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine. Counsel have not yet appeared for Apple. The case is 1:23-cv-01867, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Garage Employees Local 272 Labor Management Pension Fund v. Apple Inc. et al.