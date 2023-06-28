New Suit - Securities

Abbott Laboratories was named as a nominal defendant in a stockholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the company's unethical sale and production of infant formula products in the U.S. The suit, brought by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll on behalf of International Brotherhood of Teamster Local 710 and Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, accuses current and former members of Abbott’s board of directors of maximizing profits by engaging in unsafe marketing tactics by advertising its cow milk-based infant formula as 'safe' for preterm infants despite being aware that medical studies suggest that it puts infants at an increased risk of developing necrotizing enterocolitis. The suit is also backed by Scott + Scott and the Kehoe Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04143, International Brotherhood of Teamster Local 710 et al v. Ford et al.

Health Care

June 28, 2023, 7:20 AM

Plaintiffs

International Brotherhood of Teamster Local 710

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority

Plaintiffs

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

defendants

Christopher J. Calamari

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot

Daniel J. Starks

Daniel Salvadori

Darren W. McDew

Edward M. Liddy

Erica Battaglia

Glenn F. Tilton

Hubert L. Allen

James E. Young

John G. Stratton

Joseph Manning

Lori J. Randall

Michael F. Roman

Michelle A. Kumbier

Miles D. White

Nancy McKinstry

Paola Gonzalez

Robert B Ford

Robert E. Funck, Jr.

Robert J. Alpern

Roxanne S. Austin

Sally E. Blount

William A. Osborn

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws