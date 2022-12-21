New Suit - Employment

Marathon Petroleum and Tesoro Refining & Marketing Co. were hit with a petition to compel arbitration on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Altshuler Berzon on behalf of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 302, accuses the defendants of subcontracting work to contractors who are not signatories to the parties' labor agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-09059, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 302 v. Marathon Petroleum Co. LP et al.

Energy

December 21, 2022, 6:00 PM